Joe Jonas and Girlfriend Stormi Bree Call it Quits After 5 Months of Dating

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have called it quits after just five months of dating.

On Friday, May 31, Page Six confirmed the end of the boy band member and model's brief relationship, which was rumored to have started in January but was not officially confirmed until March.

“He’s been busy working on his solo album,” a source told the publication.

A different source who spoke to Us Weekly also cited the Jonas brother's busy schedule, adding that the singer has a full plate "between his kids and his career."

"So his romantic life has to take a back seat for now," the source added. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life...(He) doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

Jonas and Bree started dating months after the singer filed for divorce from his then-wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, describing their relationship as "irretrievably broken."



Shortly after Jonas and Turner's spit went public, the actress was painted as an absent mother who focused more on partying than her parenting. Photos of the actress out in New York City with a group of famous BFFs were, essentially, used against Turner in the press.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Turner revealed that after her marriage ended she reached out to her friend Taylor Swift, who the actress described as "an absolute hero to me this year."

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her, because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space," Turner said at the time, referring to Swift offering up her New York City apartment to Turner and her two kids.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen attending the "Cup of Joe" O﻿fficial Concert After Party at 26 Leake Street on April 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same interview, Turner opened up about how difficult it was to be married to someone who was constantly in the spotlight and, as a result, was made to feel "second best" in the relationship.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that," she explained. "It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that—it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."