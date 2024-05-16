Sophie Turner "Hated" Feeling Like a "Plus-One" as the Wife of Joe Jonas

For many, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the perfect power couple—but the actress says she often felt like her husband's "plus-one" instead.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Turner opened up about being made to feel second best to her popstar ex by the public.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that," she explained. "It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that—it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas pose together in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Turner was married to Joe, Nick Jonas was married to Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas to Danielle Jonas.

But beyond being a wife, Turner was (and is) obviously a super famous person in her own right: Best known for portraying Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, she has also starred in the X-Men series and in the upcoming Joan.

The actress and Joe shocked their fans when they announced their divorce last year. The two had been married since 2019, and share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Elsewhere in her Vogue interview, Turner opened up about how difficult the split from Joe was for her, especially as articles kept popping up claiming she was a "partier" and implying she was a bad mom. She also made the sweet revelation that her close friend Taylor Swift was "an absolute hero to me this year."

The Game of Thrones star may have had a particularly tough year, but she said that moving back to her native England has been a saving grace. "Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time," she said. You love to hear it!