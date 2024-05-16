Sophie Turner "Hated" Feeling Like a "Plus-One" as the Wife of Joe Jonas

For many, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the perfect power couple—but the actress says she often felt like her husband's "plus-one" instead.
In a new interview with British Vogue, Turner opened up about being made to feel second best to her popstar ex by the public.
"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that," she explained. "It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that—it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."
While Turner was married to Joe, Nick Jonas was married to Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas to Danielle Jonas.
But beyond being a wife, Turner was (and is) obviously a super famous person in her own right: Best known for portraying Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, she has also starred in the X-Men series and in the upcoming Joan.
The actress and Joe shocked their fans when they announced their divorce last year. The two had been married since 2019, and share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.
A post shared by J O E J O N A S
A photo posted by joejonas on
Elsewhere in her Vogue interview, Turner opened up about how difficult the split from Joe was for her, especially as articles kept popping up claiming she was a "partier" and implying she was a bad mom. She also made the sweet revelation that her close friend Taylor Swift was "an absolute hero to me this year."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The Game of Thrones star may have had a particularly tough year, but she said that moving back to her native England has been a saving grace. "Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time," she said. You love to hear it!
A post shared by British Vogue
A photo posted by britishvogue on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech: "His Views Are Not Those of the NFL"
Butker's speech was widely condemned as "misogynistic" and "homophobic."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Fake Obituary for Eminem's Alter Ego Slim Shady Appears in Detroit Newspaper
An incredible marketing coup.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Posts the Cutest New Baby Bump Pics
One word: wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Jonas Brothers Are Facing Major Backlash for Rescheduling Tour Dates in Favor of a "Project"
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sophie Turner Has Asked a Judge to "Reactivate" Her Divorce Case With Joe Jonas
As both Turner and Jonas pursue other relationships, it seems time to fully end the former couple's relationship in the eyes of the law.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Joe Jonas Is Reportedly “Open” to New Girlfriend Stormi Bree Meeting His Two Daughters “Sometime Soon”
Jonas shares Willa and Delphine with his ex-wife Sophie Turner.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sophie Turner and Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Appear to Go Instagram Official As Joe Jonas Divorce Proceedings Continue
Nothing like a ski trip to hard launch a new romance.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Sophie Turner's Love Life Is Back In the Headlines Post-Joe Jonas Divorce
A source close to the actress spoke out about Turner's relationship status.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Now That She’s Part of Taylor Swift’s “Squad,” Brittany Mahomes Apparently Wants to “Play Matchmaker” for Newly Single Sophie Turner
Mahomes thinks Turner is a “doll.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sophie Turner Nailed 'Work Smarter, Not Harder' Styling
The key is to utilize wardrobe basics.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published