John Krasinski wouldn't not participate in The Office spin-off.

"As of now, I haven't been asked," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of his movie IF. "But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea."

Daniels is the executive producer of the original Office, in which Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert, and will also be producing the upcoming spin-off.

"I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie," Krasinski added. "He's so good and he's so sweet—he's going to crush in the show."

Gleeson, whom you may know from the devastating Richard Curtis movie About Time, is confirmed as one of the show's leads, alongside Sabrina Impacciatore, who played the unsympathetic hotel manager in The White Lotus season 2.

Meanwhile, Steve Carell—Krasinski's costar in IF and in the original Office—told ET he won't be in the new show as it stands, but said he can't wait to watch the "fantastic" Gleeson take on the role.

Last week Variety reported that the new Office had been picked up by Peacock.

The concept of the show has been summarized as follows: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Production will reportedly start in July, and a prospective release date has not yet been confirmed.

At the Monday premiere, Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt had a sweet red-carpet date night, as the Devil Wears Prada star embraced literally groundbreaking florals for spring in a floor-length, long-sleeved, plunging pink gown by Roberto Cavalli, styled by Jessica Paster.

BT dubs, the dress is prêt-a-porter and just about in stock if you have $3k+ burning a hole in your pocket.

IF is a children's movie directed and written by Krasinski, which follows a little girl who becomes able to see the imaginary friends of kids who have since grown up.

Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming physically star in the film, while a star-studded cast lends their voices to some of the IFs. This cast includes Krasinski, Blunt, Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Jon Stewart, and Awkwafina. !!!