Emily Blunt Admits She's Felt Sick About Kissing a Costar in the Past

Emily Blunt has gotten very—ahem—blunt about what it's like kissing costars.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show recently, the Oppenheimer star explained her process for creating chemistry with her onscreen love interests.

"I've had chemistry with people I haven't liked," she said (via People), but of course when she was asked to name said people, she declined.

"I have had chemistry with people who... I have not had a good time working with them," she continued. "Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not."

Emily Blunt and costar Ryan Gosling at The Fall Guy premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt added that if the offscreen rapport isn't great, this makes things harder. However, she works hard to find at least one thing she loves about the person or their character, so that there's some chemistry there for the audience to feel.

That said, her Fall Guy costar Ryan Gosling recently joked to British TV presenter Alison Hammond that they call Blunt "the chemist" because she "could create chemistry" with anyone—or anything.

In the Howard Stern interview, the broadcaster asked the actress whether she's ever "wanted to throw up" after kissing a costar, and she replied, "Absolutely. Absolutely." Dang, that bad, huh?

She continued, "I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it." Yikes.

If you want to place some bets on who Blunt was talking about, aside from Gosling, she has previously kissed the likes of Cillian Murphy, Dwayne Johnson, Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, and her husband John Krasinski onscreen.