Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram that she and her children had been watching The Office during quarantine.

She shared a video of her emotional reaction to the show's final episode—which she accidentally shot in slow motion.

" It gave me some really big feelings," she laughed in a voiceover. "Look who needed a big cry."

I'm excited to present you with a contender for the cutest celebrity Instagram video of 2020: Jennifer Garner's adorably emotional reaction to the finale of The Office, made even more delightful because she accidentally filmed it in slow motion. "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups,' aka #TheOffice," she captioned the post. "Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

Garner added a voiceover to the slow motion footage of herself sobbing in a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt (and sitting in front of a Dunder Mifflin sign). "You’ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings," she narrates, bursting into laughter as her on-screen self sobs.

“Oh bless her heart! Oh my goodness. Look who needed a big cry, and maybe a shower would have been helpful?" Garner says in the voiceover. "But it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right? So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful." You know what else is wonderful, Jen? This bloody video!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

