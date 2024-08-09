John Legend's Upcoming Album Includes Backing Vocals From Wife Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, and Son Miles

John Legend is joining forces with a group of unlikely collaborators for his upcoming children's album.

On Friday, Aug. 9, Legend announced he has been working on "something special" in a touching Instagram post, while simultaneously sharing art his daughter, Luna, has made for the album's songs while his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and son, Miles, are featured (along with Luna) as backup vocalists.

"I've been working on something very special and close to my heart, and I'm excited to share it with you," Legend wrote in the post's caption. "You know how important music is to me and our family. You might remember when Chrissy & I posted a video of me singing to Esti my version of 'Maybe,' the Purple Monkey song from the @fisherprice Piano Gym. When we posted it, many of you wished I would sing more lullabies & songs for your kids. Fisher-Price even reached out to collaborate on some music."

The EGOT-winner went on to say that following the inquiry from Fisher-Price he decided to "go all in and make a whole album of sing-alongs and lullabies for kids and families."

"I sat at our family piano and wrote 9 original songs full of the messages we share with our kids: words of encouragement, comfort, love, togetherness, imagination, exploration, and GOING TO SLEEP!" he continued. "I also covered 2 popular classics ("Three Little Birds" & "You Are My Sunshine") and recorded a few bonus tracks from the Fisher-Price repertoire."

Legend shared that the title of the upcoming album, available Aug. 30, is My Favorite Dream, and the first single is "the signature anthem for the album," titled "L-O-V-E."

"It features Chrissy, Luna, and Miles singing backing vocals (Luna's & Miles's first album credit!)," he added in the caption. "And Luna designed and drew all the single covers for the album too!"

In an exclusive interview with People, Legend shared that he "had Luna design the single art for each of my singles from the children's album I've been working on."

"That's been pretty cool," he added. "Having my daughter design my single covers was definitely a first."

"Anyone who knows me knows I love singing and talking about LOVE. This song is a celebration of love. As the lyric says: 'It's my favorite word,'" Legend wrote on Instagram. "And I wrote the song because I believe in the power of love to help us see each other's humanity despite our differences, to lift us all up, and even transform our world."

In a follow-up post, Legend shared that the single "L-O-V-E" is available now, and while sharing a photo of Luna's one-of-a-kind art that accompanied the song.

"Special thanks to the artist, Miss Luna, for the beautiful artwork," Legend continued in the caption. "All music is baby tested, baby approved."

Forever the supportive partner, Legend's wife, model and television host Chrissy Teigen, also posted on Instagram in support of the upcoming children's album and her husband (and daughter's...and son's!) latest musical and artistic venture.

"John finally made a lullaby album!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "L-O-V-E, from John’s 'My Favorite Dream' album features me, Luna and Miles (ah!!)."

"This is just the beginning of your recording career, my dear," Legend posted in the comment section.