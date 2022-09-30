Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Just because Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville are costars doesn’t mean they know a ton about each other. The two star in the aptly-named Reboot, a Hulu Original comedy series that follows a dysfunctional cast of actors after their old sitcom has been rebooted for the modern day.
To test their knowledge of one another, Greer and Knoxville sat down to play Marie Claire's trivia challenge "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"—and let's just say, things got pretty intense. In between a couple of shouting matches and a lot of jokes, the pair attempted to answer questions on each other’s first acting gigs, favorite on-set snacks, and astrological signs.
The duo did manage to answer a few questions correctly (after plenty of incorrect guesses). At one point, Knoxville goes off-script to ask Greer why she parked in his on-set parking spot…sideways “You know why? Because you said mean things about me in hair and makeup!” Greer shot back.
The costars definitely showed off their competitive sides, but it was all in good fun. To catch all of Knoxville’s ruthless teasing and to hear about Greer’s obsession with Spanx, watch the video above. Then see all of the hilarity onscreen on Hulu’s Reboot (opens in new tab), streaming now.
