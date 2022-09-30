Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just because Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville are costars doesn’t mean they know a ton about each other. The two star in the aptly-named Reboot, a Hulu Original comedy series that follows a dysfunctional cast of actors after their old sitcom has been rebooted for the modern day.

To test their knowledge of one another, Greer and Knoxville sat down to play Marie Claire's trivia challenge "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"—and let's just say, things got pretty intense. In between a couple of shouting matches and a lot of jokes, the pair attempted to answer questions on each other’s first acting gigs, favorite on-set snacks, and astrological signs.

The duo did manage to answer a few questions correctly (after plenty of incorrect guesses). At one point, Knoxville goes off-script to ask Greer why she parked in his on-set parking spot…sideways “You know why? Because you said mean things about me in hair and makeup!” Greer shot back.