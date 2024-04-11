The Jonas Brothers Are Facing Major Backlash for Rescheduling Tour Dates in Favor of a "Project"

Jonas Brothers fans are calling "S.O.S." over the band's decision to reschedule European tour dates for reasons that seem extremely vague.
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas took to social media to announce the move, writing, "Europe!! We’re shifting our upcoming shows to later this year. We appreciate your love and support so much. We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can’t wait to share more about what’s coming
"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and info is at http://Jonasbrothers.com. More details will be sent out on email.
"Latin America - We can’t wait to see you next week!!"
In the accompanying video, Nick said, "We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we're very excited to share with you at a later point. European fans, we love you, we can't wait to see you, it's been long overdue, and we're so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall."
The rescheduled shows were originally slated for just a month from now.
Fans were extremely unhappy with the news—especially considering the explanation seemed flimsy—with many pointing out that they had already booked travel and accommodation for the shows.
"So plane tickets and hotels are free ? I'm really pissed off," commented one person.
"Cancelling due to sickness/illness or family commitments I would totally understand," remarked another. "But re-scheduling for a 'project' that you are prioritising over a tour that thousands of people have paid out for, on tickets/transport/hotels DURING A COST OF LIVING CRISIS?????? REALLY????"
"Read the room please how can you all look so happy when rescheduling literally a month before the tour was meant to start?" asked someone else. "The short notice is gonna be hell for us to get refund for our flights and accommodations + getting time off of work. This ain’t nice"
Yikesssss.
On the band's website, a note reads, "Due to scheduling conflicts, the Jonas Brothers shows have been rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and additional tickets are on sale now. More information will be sent directly to ticket holders via email."
The three brothers have already played shows in the Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, and are headed to Brazil on April 16.
While fans are rightly frustrated that the European dates have been rescheduled for such fuzzy reasons, the Jonases have previously addressed the importance of protecting their mental health when touring.
Joe recently told the Associated Press, "We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, 'I still got 20 more shows on this tour.' So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritized and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can."
