Jonathan Owens on How Proud He Is of Simone Biles' Olympic Accomplishments: "My Wife's a Warrior"
Yessir, she is.
Jonathan Owens is married to the GOAT, and he knows it.
In a press conference representing his team the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, Owens was asked about supporting his gymnastics champion wife at the Paris Olympics, and he was full of praise for her.
In particular, he cited the fact that Simone Biles had competed with a calf injury towards the beginning of the Games, and shared his admiration for the way she still performed at an incredible level.
"Her resilience, and when she did decide to come back, she accomplished everything that she set her mind to, and just being able to witness every day the training you go through, obviously the first day when she had the injury a little bit to her calf, and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate is just amazing to watch," Owens said, as seen in video footage shared by the Bears on X. "My wife's a warrior, that's the one thing I tell people."
.@jjowens_3 is meeting with the media https://t.co/gQY57iiaHwAugust 6, 2024
The football safety continued, "Just pain tolerance and the way that she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything. People didn't really have a clue what was going on. I'm just so happy and proud for her."
Elsewhere in the interview, Owens further gushed about Biles, "Just being able to see her, I was super excited. Just overjoyed for her, all of her accomplishments that she's made, and just being a face for gymnastics. She became the most decorated American gymnast ever, so that was just amazing that I was able to be there and witness that."
At the Olympics in Paris, Biles has indeed "dominated," as Owens put it, bringing home three gold medals and one silver.
Previously, Owens has caused controversy for some comments he made in December claiming he was "the catch" in their relationship. This caused Biles' fans to widely criticize him, something which unfortunately really affected the gymnast.
Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April, Biles told host Alex Cooper of the aftermath of Owens' comments, "I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man, he's mean.' And I'm like, he's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Like truly, I've never met a man like him."
She added, "And he never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, 'Oh my gosh, like I want a man like that, like Jonathan.'"
She also explained that she "broke down" over the backlash, and has since continued to defend Owens from critics.
