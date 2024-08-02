Simone Biles Shuts Down Critics Who Had a Problem With Her Husband Jonathan Owens Wearing Her Gold Medal

The greatest gymnast of all-time is not about to let a small but loud group of online critics targeting her husband spoil her post-Paris 2024 Summer Olympics bliss.

Earlier this week, Simone Biles solidified her triumphant return to the Olympics stage after winning gold in both the women's team competition and the individual all-around competition. In celebration, her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, posted two photos of the pair in Paris with one of Biles' gold medals around his neck.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!" the proud husband wrote in the caption. "Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙."

While Owens was obviously celebrating his wife's success, some fans on social media took issue with the NFL player wearing her gold medal around his neck.

A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens) A photo posted by on

"Why he holding it like he won it," one Instagram user posted in the comment section of Owens' post.

"There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately," another commented.

"That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy," one fan posted.

The scrutiny continued on TikTok, where social media influencer Kiera Breaugh posted a video urging Mr. Biles to “take her medal off."

"Take her medal off. Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday? Was it you, who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No. You were taking notes in the audience," Breaugh says while speaking to the camera.

"Why is her medal around your neck for the picture? The picture that you post?" she continued. "What a choice. What a choice...Let her wear the medal for the picture that you post after everything that has gone on. That could be a pretty simple PR move."

To date, the video has garnished over 2.1 million views.

Of course, Breaugh was referring to the swift backlash Owens received after he claimed he was the "catch" in the pair's relationship. Owens also admitted that when he met Biles he had no idea who she was, despite her being the most decorated gymnast of all-time.

Well, Biles was having none of it.

"Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures," Biles responded in the comment section of Breaugh's TikTok post. "So don’t ever make assumptions. 🙄 like y’all are so f****** miserable. leave us alone."

This is not the first time Biles has backed up her husband. In the aftermath of his "the catch" comments, Biles posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking the internet at large if they were "done yet."

And in a previous interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Biles revealed she even broke down as a result of all the unnecessary backlash.

"I was in the room, I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn't see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video. I was feeling great. I was like, my man just killed that," she said at the time. "And then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man, he's mean. And I'm like, he's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Like truly, I've never met a man like him."