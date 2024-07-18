Justin Long Once Pooped in Bed Next to Wife Kate Bosworth Because of Food Poisoning.

Justin Long once pooped in bed as his wife Kate Bosworth was lying there—and if that doesn't prove the strength of a marriage, I don't know what does.

Speaking on the podcast PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal, Long recalled getting food poisoning while on a service trip to Mexico City, and it sounded unpleasant to say the least—however amusing.

The story came up in the context of Long explaining his long-standing fear of public bathrooms, and how he had to get over it really quickly when he was suffering with food poisoning while away from home.

"I was hooked up to an IV, and [Bosworth] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing, so I was having to just—it was like Dumb and Dumber," the actor told the podcast hosts.

"I was just like really, like, comically unloading and, um, and then at one point that night, I woke up, and I was—there's no other way to say this. I can't... dance around it. I had sh*t the bed. I had sh*t the bed, and she was in the bed. And I had to just face all of these fears, and by the end, I was like not even thinking about it."

Despite the less than ideal circumstances, Long remembered how patient Bosworth was throughout this incident, and it made him realize how thankful he was to have her in his life.

"I was like, 'I just love this person. I’m so grateful to this person,'" he said. "She was not judging, not making me feel weird or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know? I was sh*tting my brains out, and she was looking at me, like, lovingly, and I thought, 'This is really romantic.'"

The spouses traveled to Mexico City in June with Smile Train, a charity working to support children with cleft lips and palates.

Long and Bosworth have been married since 2023, having begun dating in 2021, per People. The Straw Dogs actress was previously married to Michael Polish between 2013 and 2021, while this is the New Girl actor's first marriage.