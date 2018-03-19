If you've ever read a website for more than a second, you already know that most celebs will try just about anything to keep their skin looking absolutely perfect (lookin' at you, penis facials and vampire facials).

Sadly, I usually have neither the money nor resources to follow the same routine as a Hollywood A-lister, which is why I was so pumped to hear that Kate Bosworth's sworn-by skin-perfector is not only hella cheap ($12, y'all), but it also doesn't require you to slather anything on your face. Please behold my newest obsession: evening primrose oil.

Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge posted an Instagram Story last night of Bosworth talking about her favorite beauty products, which, along with Emergin C Scientific Organics Exfoliating Peel Pads and Olaplex Hair Perfector, included a surprising little supplement called Health From the Sun Evening Primrose Oil.

"For me, this is an incredible lifesaver when it comes to minimizing blemishes and breakouts, particularly around hormonal times," said Bosworth, stressing the importance of consistency when taking the supplement, which makes sense with any medication or routine, if you want to see real results.

And though, yes, I'm iffy about taking any celeb-recommended supplement, evening primrose oil (EPO) actually has some legit medical backing behind it. “Evening primrose oil contains gamma-linolenic acid, GLA, which is an important essential fatty acid in the skin, and has been extensively studied with more than 27 studies," said dermatologist Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D., in an interview with MarieClaire.com, adding that EPO can also sometimes be effective in treating eczema, psoriasis, and cystic acne.

Sadly, there's no 100 percent guarantee that any supplement will magically make your skin look better (and, even if you take it religiously, you wouldn't start to see results for at least a month or two). Still, at the very least, EPO is loaded with omega-6 fatty acids, which are excellent for your brain development and overall health.

Of course, I feel the need to remind you over and over again that you should never ingest any supplement without checking with your doctor first, as even a seemingly harmless one, like EPO, can have weird interactions with medications you take or have taken in the past.

Once you've got the green light, though, go wild (on your doctor's orders). Cheers to you and your hopefully, smoother, healthier skin!