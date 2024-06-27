Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have “Moved On” from Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Last Week In the Hamptons and Consider It “In the Past”
Biel came out to support her husband at his New York City tour stop this week, where she danced in the crowd with fellow fans.
Tomorrow will mark 10 days since Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DWI in the Hamptons, and both he and wife Jessica Biel are busy with their respective work projects. Despite Timberlake’s well-documented fears that his arrest would “ruin the tour,” it—at least so far—has not, as The Forget Tomorrow World Tour stopped for two shows in Chicago last weekend and two nights in New York City this week before it heads to Boston on Saturday. Biel, for her part, is currently filming The Better Sister for Prime Video in New York City.
According to People, the couple—married 12 years this year and the parents of two sons—“have moved on” from his arrest, and that it “is in the past” for them. Timberlake and Biel aren’t “sweating the ongoing legal matter at the moment—and [are] instead focusing on their personal and professional lives,” the outlet reports, ahead of Timberlake’s next court date on July 26 (which happens to be the same day he takes his tour to Europe—Poland specifically).
“They’re always supportive of each other’s careers,” a source told the outlet. Indeed, Biel was spotted this week dancing in the crowd of Timberlake’s tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where she “also helped taste test candy backstage,” People writes.
They added that “Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him.” Biel is currently filming The Better Sister in New York City, which is based on a 2019 novel by Alafair Burke that also co-stars Elizabeth Banks, who also made an appearance at The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. “Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project,” they added of the upcoming Prime series.
“They’ve moved on from the arrest,” they added. “They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead.”
Speaking to the audience at one of his Chicago shows, Timberlake thanked his fans for being “here right now, and I just wanna say—you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me,” he said. “And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you. You made my life so special.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
