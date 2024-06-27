Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have “Moved On” from Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Last Week In the Hamptons and Consider It “In the Past”

Tomorrow will mark 10 days since Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DWI in the Hamptons, and both he and wife Jessica Biel are busy with their respective work projects. Despite Timberlake’s well-documented fears that his arrest would “ruin the tour,” it—at least so far—has not, as The Forget Tomorrow World Tour stopped for two shows in Chicago last weekend and two nights in New York City this week before it heads to Boston on Saturday. Biel, for her part, is currently filming The Better Sister for Prime Video in New York City.

Timberlake's tour kicked off in April and runs through December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biel on the set of "The Better Sister" on June 18, the same day her husband was arrested in the Hamptons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to People , the couple—married 12 years this year and the parents of two sons—“have moved on” from his arrest, and that it “is in the past” for them. Timberlake and Biel aren’t “sweating the ongoing legal matter at the moment—and [are] instead focusing on their personal and professional lives,” the outlet reports, ahead of Timberlake’s next court date on July 26 (which happens to be the same day he takes his tour to Europe—Poland specifically).

Timberlake's mugshot after being arrested for DWI. (Image credit: Sag Harbor Police Department)

“They’re always supportive of each other’s careers,” a source told the outlet. Indeed, Biel was spotted this week dancing in the crowd of Timberlake’s tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where she “also helped taste test candy backstage,” People writes.

They added that “Jess would never miss a show when she’s able to attend. She’s excited for him.” Biel is currently filming The Better Sister in New York City, which is based on a 2019 novel by Alafair Burke that also co-stars Elizabeth Banks, who also made an appearance at The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. “Jess enjoys filming and is excited about the project,” they added of the upcoming Prime series.

The couple, seen here at Timberlake's album release party earlier this year, is supporting one another in the aftermath of Timberlake's arrest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Timberlake and Biel have been married for 12 years and have two sons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They’ve moved on from the arrest,” they added. “They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead.”

Speaking to the audience at one of his Chicago shows, Timberlake thanked his fans for being “here right now, and I just wanna say—you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me,” he said. “And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you. You made my life so special.”