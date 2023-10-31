Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Vacationing in Cabo With Their Family

Justin Timberlake has officially left the building—or the country, at least, jetting off to Mexico with his family.
The singer was seen touching down in Cabo San Lucas yesterday via private jet, his younger son, Phineas, in his arms; his wife, Jessica Biel, and older son Silas were said to be nearby. It was the first time Timberlake had been seen publicly since Spears’ tell-all, The Woman in Me, hit shelves a week ago.
Since then, Timberlake has shut down the comments section across his entire Instagram account, Page Six reports, because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his posts, the outlet reports. Unfortunately, because the internet is awful, that vitriol seems to have now turned to Biel, who limited but didn’t totally disable what comments could be left on her page.
Though Timberlake hasn’t commented publicly on the book’s contents, in February 2021 he shared a lengthy Instagram post where he apologized for past treatment of Spears and Janet Jackson, who he performed with in the 2004 Super Bowl. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
Also in 2021, Timberlake posted on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) in support of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ending, which happened in November 2021: “We should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”
