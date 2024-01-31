Justin Timberlake Fans the Flame of a Possible NSYNC Reunion: “We’ve Been in the Studio”

NSYNC keeps teasing us with rumors of a possible reunion tour, new music, and a general return to the late 1990s and early 2000s, and this time it’s one-fifth of the group, Justin Timberlake, who is fanning the flames. Timberlake’s solo career is the stuff of legends, and he’s been busy promoting his new album and a forthcoming tour, including a stop at The Kelly Clarkson Show where he hinted that the boy band may be releasing more music: “There may be a little something in the future,” Timberlake said.
In addition to an unexpected but very welcome appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, NSYNC—comprised of Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick—reunited for the single “Better Place” off of the soundtrack to the film Trolls Band Together. (“Better Place” was their first song together in over two decades, The Hollywood Reporter writes.) And Timberlake hinted to Clarkson that there may be more music in the future, telling the host “We’ve been in the studio.” *ears perk up*
Timberlake recalled “growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio,” which resulted in him becoming what he described as a “studio rat.” He added “I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also, as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies.”
Despite not having worked on music together in more than 20 years, Timberlake said that it felt like no time had passed when it came to working with his former bandmates. “That was fun,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”
In the announcement for “Better Place,” NSYNC is seen recording together in the studio and marveling at how long it had been. “Who’s ready for a reunion?” Timberlake quipped, while Bass said at the end of the clip “That’s the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years.” Timberlake then replied “Listen, man, I love you guys. That sh—is…that sh— is epic, man.”
Don’t tease us if you don’t mean it, guys!
Timberlake’s next solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, drops on March 15; his first single off the record, “Selfish,” is out now. The new album is Timberlake’s first since 2018. As for NSYNC, the group—which formed in 1995—split seven years later in 2002, right around the time Timberlake’s solo career was taking off.
Fatone, for his part, called “Better Place” a catalyst for more discussions about the band’s future, Us Weekly reports. “It was just one of those things, like, ‘Wow, okay, we’re doing this,’” he said. “So we are just very happy to see what happens. I mean, again, it’s been 25 years since we really put something or anything out there. So to just be able to be in the studio together [and] have these vibes, it’s really cool.”
Of the VMAs, Bass told Entertainment Weekly that the group “had so much fun” on stage. “I don’t see this as our last thing,” he said. “I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else,” adding “We have to get it right this time.”
Bass went on to say that he “did not expect that many people to really care” about NSYNC reuniting. (Uh, Lance, you’re very wrong about that.) “We love to put on a show—that was our favorite, favorite thing,” he continued. “We spent every dime that we made on our tours—which, [in] hindsight, I probably would’ve changed a little bit—so I think it would be fun to remind everyone what we do in our shows.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
