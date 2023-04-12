Kaley Cuoco Is "So Happy" as a New Mom, Costar Says

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey became parents recently, and they're thriving, according to one of Cuoco's costars.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed baby Matilda on March 30, and announced her arrival on Instagram on April 1.

The new mom shared a series of adorable photos of herself with her daughter, as well as with her partner.

She wrote, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle ... Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief ... @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did"

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Pelphrey shared some photos of his own and wrote, "'You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.' -Rumi

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….

"Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30

"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rosie Perez, who stars with Cuoco on The Flight Attendant, spoke to People about how she's taking to motherhood—and "splendidly" more or less sums it up.

"She's so happy," Perez said. "The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy—you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."

The actress added, "Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a child—is just a testament to their love."

Pass the tissues, please!