Kaley Cuoco Is "So Happy" as a New Mom, Costar Says

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey became parents recently, and they're thriving, according to one of Cuoco's costars.
Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed baby Matilda on March 30, and announced her arrival on Instagram on April 1.
The new mom shared a series of adorable photos of herself with her daughter, as well as with her partner.
She wrote, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle ... Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief ... @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did"
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Pelphrey shared some photos of his own and wrote, "'You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.' -Rumi
"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….
"Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30
"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."
A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Rosie Perez, who stars with Cuoco on The Flight Attendant, spoke to People about how she's taking to motherhood—and "splendidly" more or less sums it up.
"She's so happy," Perez said. "The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy—you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."
The actress added, "Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a child—is just a testament to their love."
Pass the tissues, please!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Ariana Grande Responded to "Concerns" About Her Body: "Healthy Can Look Different"
It's nobody's place to comment on other people's bodies.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Coronation Plans Are Reportedly in "Chaos" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to RSVP
Among other major hiccups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen Reportedly Had "Sharp Words" With Prince William After He Flew in a Helicopter With Prince George
Eek!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton Has Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Carter Reum
LOVES IT!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are "Very Open" to Having More Kids, Source Says
They love their little family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters With Blake Lively Thought Taylor Swift Was Just an "Aunt," Not a Famous Popstar
Imagine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Rihanna Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet
She's been busy enjoying time with him, for one thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says He's "Kind of Hoping" for a Fourth Girl, Is the "Ultimate Girl Dad"
Will she be called Daisy May, though?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child Via Surrogate: Everything We Know So Far
Such lovely news!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Oscars Weekend
In a stunning red gown, no less.
By Julia Marzovilla