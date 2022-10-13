Kaley Cuoco Admitted She Regrets Her 'Big Bang Theory' Pixie

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Drastic haircuts can go one of two ways, and unfortunately for Kaley Cuoco, hers didn't work out the way she wanted it to.

In an excerpt from the new book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series (opens in new tab), the actress admitted that the pixie cut she got in the latter seasons of the hit show didn't have the intended effect. But you live and you learn, right?

"I just f***ing cut my hair off and didn’t tell anyone," she said (via Glamour).

"I did it for an independent film called Burning Bodhi, and basically showed up to our Big Bang wrap party with short hair. [Cocreator] Chuck [Lorre] hugged me and said, 'Wow, look at your hair!' and I said, 'Do you like it?'"

Cuoco admitted that she wasn't sure why she did it in the first place. "I don’t know if I was being rebellious," she explained.

"I mean, I did do it for the movie, which was my excuse to cut it. At that point we were heading into our eighth season and something needed to shake up. I was bored and sick of the hair, and what’s funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team."

That panned out in a very ironic way. "And then in my attempt to spend less time on my hair, that decision bit me in the ass and it took way longer to do my short hair," Cuoco continued.

"I was like, This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?! I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready. That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in season six and seven. So then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn’t easy to style."

Chuck Lorre also explained in the book that Cuoco's haircut affected the show's production in a few ways, but that it wasn't a huge deal in the end.

Still, even though Cuoco's haircut presented logistical issues, she still loved it in other ways. "I had fun with it, and I did like it," she added. "I’m sure it was being negatively talked about all over the place, but I didn’t pay as much attention to what people were saying on social media then."

Good for her!