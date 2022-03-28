Kate Middleton Prepared a Bahamian Dish on Last Day of Royal Caribbean Tour

She learned how to make conch salad.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chops some food at a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Kate Middleton likes to cook for her family—even though her husband doesn't always have the nicest things to say about her food.

So when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a Fish Fry (a gathering of food vendors and beach shacks selling local delicacies) in Great Abaco, Bahamas, the duchess didn't hesitate to join vendor Jade Adderley behind his stand—where she learned how to make conch salad.

Conch salad is a traditional Bahamian dish made with conch (sea snail), lime and orange juice, vegetables and jalapeños (recipe here!). In photos from the day, Middleton can be seen happily chopping up the ingredients while chatting with Adderley. "I'm not as fast as you!" she told him, according to People.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

While trying a piece of conch, the duchess also said, "I'm a little bit more adventurous than William is!" She called it "lovely," per People. (FYI, she broke the "no shellfish" royal rule to sample the delicacy.)

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

Visiting the Fish Fry, the duchess wore a beautiful summer dress by Rixo in a funky pink zebra pattern. Her exact dress will be restocked in April; meanwhile here's a similar style that's still available.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

During the day, the Cambridges also visited Daystar Evangelical Church, where they learned about the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

They also met kids living at The Grand Bahama Children's Home in Freeport.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Pool)

And they also paid a visit to the 2021 Revive Our Oceans Earthshot Prize winner, Coral Vita, which works to give new life to coral reefs.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Getty/Pool)

The Cambridges' Caribbean tour, which took them to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, caused a huge amount of controversy because of the Royal Family's history of slavery and colonialism.

Responding to the controversy on Instagram, Prince William wrote, "Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect." He added, "Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have."

And addressing Jamaica's desire to remove the Queen as their head of state, the duke continued, "Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

