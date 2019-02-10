image
Kate Middleton Is Teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte How to Cook

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Royals are most definitely not just like us, but Kate Middleton is working to make sure her kids are at least a little more like the rest of us than they strictly have to be.

The Duchess of Cambridge is already teaching her oldest two children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, one very important life skill: How to cook.

During a visit to the Lavender Primary School this week, Kate revealed the little tidbit to guests. According to People, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, relayed Kate's reveal about George and Charlotte going to work in the kitchen to reporters:

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Kate's trip to the Lavender Primary School was part of her work to support Children’s Mental Health Week and one of her favorite charities, Place2Be.

As Kensington Palace pointed out on Twitter, this year's Children's Mental Health Week is focusing on the connection between physical health (including nutrition) and mental health, so it makes sense that Kate was talking about putting George and Charlotte to work in the kitchen.

Place2Be also shared highlights from the event on Twitter, explaining that Kate was listening to stories of "how pupils, parents and staff stay 'Healthy: Inside and Out.'"

"It’s interesting how food and energy and how you feel work together," Kate said during the visit. "It’s amazing the connection between physical and mental well-being."

