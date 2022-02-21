Kate Middleton Reportedly "Cut Off" a Friend After Some 21st Birthday Drama
To be fair, who plans their birthday party on the same day as their friend's?
In the summer after she turned 21, Kate Middleton's parents planned an elaborate '20s-themed birthday party for her (well, what do you expect when her mom is the party-planning queen herself?).
The invites were sent out, the future duchess' then-boyfriend Prince William was all set to attend and meet the parents, and everything was going according to plan—until one of Middleton's friends, Virginia "Ginny," planned her own 21st birthday for the exact same day.
Now, I don't know the backstory, and it's possible that there was just no other day that Ginny could make it work on—but even then, it feels like she should at least have warned Middleton about it? It sounds like she didn't, because the now-royal was reportedly really hurt over it, with some of her friends having to choose between the two women.
Friends of the Cambridges spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl about it all for her book, Kate, Our Future Queen. "It caused a real divide and a bit of social rift. Kate was very upset," they said (via the Mirror). Middleton apparently "cut Ginny off a bit after that."
But all's well that ends well, and the party went smoothly after all. Importantly, Prince William made a great impression, too.
"Lots of [the guests] knew each other, and William knew quite a few people there, which made it very relaxed," one guest said.
"We all gave him his privacy, and he kept himself to himself.
"It was a sit-down dinner and dance and William looked very dapper; he seemed to be having a lot of fun—we all were." Phew!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Was Once Asked If She Was Prince William's Assistant, and She Was Totally Unfazed
Also, the Cambridges are horrible at bingo, FYI.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Kate Middleton and Prince William Ate on Their Seychelles Honeymoon
The couple had a personal chef, a stocked in-room pantry, and luxury restaurants to choose from for meals.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Expert Calls Queen Most Influential Royal, Meghan Markle Most Inspirational Royal
She compared Meghan’s popularity to that of the late Princess Diana.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kate Middleton Was Once Asked If She Was Prince William's Assistant, and She Was Totally Unfazed
Also, the Cambridges are horrible at bingo, FYI.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kristen Stewart Didn't Know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lived in California
Wait, how???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Favorite Foods Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
From marmalade to matcha.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Took the Crown With His Valentine's Day Grand Gesture for Kate Middleton
Get it, 'cause he's the future king? ...I'll see myself out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Reportedly in "Tears at the Palace" After Her Wedding Dress Designer Was Revealed, Royal Expert Says
She wanted it to be a surprise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Middleton Won His French Wife Over on Valentine's Day With a Homemade Cheese Fondue
Smart man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Demonstrate Their "Strong Bond" While Watching the Super Bowl: Body Language Expert
The cousins are firm friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Tells Kids They Don't Have to Face Their Worries Alone in Upcoming TV Appearance
Her 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' will air on Feb. 13.
By Iris Goldsztajn