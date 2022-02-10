How Kate Middleton Reinvented Her Style Ahead of Prince William Engagement Announcement
The evolution is stark.
Once upon a time, Kate Middleton was just a regular woman in her twenties, graduating from university and attending themed parties. Except she was dating England's—and the world's—most eligible bachelor: her future husband and the future King of the United Kingdom, Prince William.
But although Middleton was in the spotlight from around 2004 because she was thought to be dating the prince, it wasn't until much later that she started to make noticeable changes to her appearance, presumably in order to fit into the Royal Family as her engagement loomed.
Behold some almost unbelievable photos of the soon-to-be duchess in the mid-to-late 2000s. In 2005, in a normal-person white tank top and low-rise jeans:
Also in 2005, at an event clearly involving horses:
Looking extra 2006 at a store opening:
And one from 2008 at a "Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco" that you truly have to see to believe:
And even this 2010 photo of the future duchess in a mini-dress seems delightfully impossible these days:
But this Kate Middleton style was not long for this world: As she and Prince William prepared to announce their engagement, Middleton began to look more like the duchess we know today.
"Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character—a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost," royal expert Tom Quinn said on the documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True (via The Sun).
"I think that did come about because William and Kate were coming towards the point where they would announce their engagement.
"It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future Queen."
And that's how Kate Middleton gave way to the Duchess of Cambridge, and the wardrobe that comes with her.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
