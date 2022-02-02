Carole Middleton Shared a Photo of Kate Middleton and Her Siblings as Kids

Carole Middleton, famous Aquarius, was born on Jan. 31. Unfortunately, whoever runs her Party Pieces Instagram got the wrong end of the stick and posted a birthday message for her on Jan. 30. Having quickly realized their mistake, the photo was deleted and reposted on the correct day, as reported by Hello!

This is good news for those of us who are always down for a brand new photo of a lil bb Kate Middleton. The pic in question, a black-and-white stunner, features a grinning (and beautiful) younger Carole, flanked by four kids—three of them are (presumably, although I can't tell who is who) little Kate, Pippa and James. The children are wearing party hats and blowing party horns.

"Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day," the caption reads.

It's not the first time we have been treated to a previously unseen photo of the Duchess of Cambridge as a young girl. For Father's Day in 2020, the Cambridges released a photo of a much blonder kid Catherine with her dad Michael. And in 2018, Prince William sweetly recreated a photo from his wife's childhood in Jordan.

And of course these days, royal fans love to see a brand new photo of the Cambridges' three adorable kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. See here for the little princess on her sixth birthday and here as she holds a butterfly. And here is her older brother celebrating his eighth birthday, and her younger brother celebrating his third. You are most welcome.