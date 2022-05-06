Kate Middleton Is Hiring a Personal Assistant, and Being a Fan of Her Work Is Part of the Requirements

Are you looking for a new job and eligible to work in the U.K.? Well, I have some fantastic news for you: Kate Middleton is currently recruiting a personal assistant to her private secretary, and applications are open right here.

The even better news is that one of the criteria for being considered is essentially to be a royal fan: You should have "an awareness of, and interest in, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's work and activities," the description reads. You're welcome!

As for what the chosen candidate will be doing in this role, "This is an exciting opportunity to join our PA team in support of the Assistant Private Secretary to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (APS)," the listing says. "This role will provide wide-ranging administrative and operational support to the Assistant Private Secretary."

The new PA will be based out of Kensington Palace, be expected to work 37.5 hours a week, and earn £27,500 (roughly $34,000).

This job is currently the only one going on the Royal Vacancies website (which recruits for the Cambridges' household, as well that of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall), so if you've ever considered a career as a royal aid, now's your chance.

Other opportunities have popped up from time to time in the past, and Marie Claire reports on them as and when, so you can also watch this space if this vacancy doesn't sound like the right one for you (or, obviously, if you're just curious about what kind of staff members the royals tend to recruit).

For instance, the Cambridges were looking for a social media manager back in November, and for a live-in housekeeper back in 2020.