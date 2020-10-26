Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a new housekeeper for their Kensington Palace residence.

The housekeeper will be able to "live-in" at the palace, while the salary starts at just under $25,000.

"Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount," the job application stresses.

Fancy breaking your lease, quitting your job, and relocating to a literal royal palace? If you're adept at maintaining a (very large) house, you'll probably never get a better opportunity than this: Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a housekeeper for their Kensington Palace home, and you've got under two weeks to apply. One small snag: The job listing stresses "confidentiality" and "discretion" as key components of the role, suggesting the hiring committee might not react favorably to Cambridge super-fans hoping to live out their royal fantasies and document the whole affair on Instagram. Still, it's worth a shot!

DEA / W. BUSS Getty Images

According to the job listing, the successful applicant "will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence." Candidates should "have an organised approach and take pride in what [they] do," while they should also "be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, [and] be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel." And here's the crucial part: "Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount."

The salary for the role starts at £19,140 (just under $25,000), according to the Mirror. Plus, there's one enormous perk—the housekeeper will be given the opportunity to live at Kensington Palace, with meals and travel expenses covered. Applications close on November 7, so if you're hoping to be roomies with Kate Middleton, you'd better start working on that resume.







Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

