Kate Middleton Joked That Prince William Is Worried She Wants Another Baby

OMG.

As you probably know, Kate Middleton is currently on a two-day royal tour of Denmark. The focus of the trip is early childhood, one of the main causes she champions.

Well, apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge told one of the people she met during her visit that Prince William gets a teeeeeny bit edgy when his wife meets young kids during official engagements, because it kinda makes her want another one. If you heard a noise, that was just my jaw hitting the floor.

(Image credit: Getty/IDA MARIE ODGAARD)

"On one engagement today the Duchess of Cambridge confessed she still gets very broody," tweeted the Daily Mail's Rebecca English. I looked that up for ya, and it turns out "broody" doesn't just mean you're feeling a little emo; it's actually like a hen metaphor for when you feel like—um—laying more eggs. Ironically, I got that definition from the Cambridge Dictionary. See, it all lines up.

"Talking about working with youngsters Kate said: 'It makes me very broody,'" English added.

"'William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying 'let’s have another one'"

On one engagement today the Duchess of Cambridge confessed she still gets very broody.Talking about working with youngsters Kate said: ‘It makes me very broody. ‘William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying ‘let’s have another one’ 👶👑😳February 22, 2022 See more

As you also well know, the Cambridges have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis. But this Danish banter isn't the first time the duchess has alluded to wanting to give them a little sibling—it's not even the first time she's used the word "broody" in public. She also said it after meeting a five-month-old back in 2019.

Then, in February 2021, there were reports that the royal couple was trying for a fourth kid. That said, a royal expert suggested in September 2021 that he didn't think there would be a fourth little Cambridge. Well, we'll just have to see about that.