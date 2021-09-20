Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Probably Won't Have a Fourth Child, Expert Says

By Iris Goldsztajn
Kate Middleton and Prince William are very happy with their family of five, and probably won't have another child, royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly.

"I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family," Bullen said. "I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here."

Middleton has two siblings, sister Pippa and brother James, who recently married his French partner, Alizee Thevenet.

The Cambridges may also not have another child because Middleton had "a really tough time" while pregnant with her three kids, experiencing "extreme morning sickness."

Instead, the Duke and Duchess will most likely prioritize their work for the time being. "They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work," Bullen said. "Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work."

The expert previously told Us Weekly that the Cambridges were looking to avoid drama in the year ahead, allowing the spotlight to shine on the Queen in her 70th year of rule. They are reportedly concerned about what decisions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making in the next few months, and a proper reconciliation between the two branches of the family seems unlikely at this time. Maybe in 2023, eh?

