Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement.

The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.

Amid all that noise, we now have the official details for the concert, which sounds like a lovely initiative.

The royal couple shared a photo of the invitation on social media. It reads: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, supported by the Royal Foundation and with grateful thanks to the Dean and Chapter of Westminster Abbey, requests the pleasure of the company of [insert name of person who is inexplicably not me] at a Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, SW1P 3PA on Wednesday, 8th December, at 5 p.m."

The caption reads, "This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities.

"Next week, The Duchess will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation, bringing many of those inspirational people together.

"The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others."