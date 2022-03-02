Kate Middleton and Prince William Share the Cutest Ritual With Their Kids Before They Leave on a Trip
:)
Kate Middleton and Prince William were just in Wales for St. David's Day, and they had a grand ol' time while in the country.
As they often do during official visits, the Cambridges took the time to stop and chat with well-wishers who were gathered to spot them during their trip. That's when the duke revealed a sweet little tradition he and his wife share with their children before they travel away from home.
One local woman, Liz Brewer, waited to see the royal couple in the market town of Abergavenny. "How are the children?" she asked them upon meeting them, according to People.
The Duke of Cambridge replied politely, "The children are very well, thank you." He then added a bit of a juicier answer: "They are always asking us where we are going. And we show them where we are on the map." Aw, well, that's just lovely.
Brewer spoke to People directly about the meeting. "I told them that we'd been here for two hours, but it was worth it," she said.
The Cambridges visited the market while in Abergavenny, and seemed to be very much enjoying browsing the stalls and meeting the sellers. "[The duchess] was saying how much she loved the lovely soft Welsh blankets," another local, Kingsley Jones, told People. "I told her that the modern ones are soft compared to the coarse older ones we used to have."
Jones sounded suitably impressed with the royals' attitude, adding, "They are lovely people, and there was no rush as they walked along talking to people, showing an interest in people and the town."
Addressing his and his wife's Wales/England rugby rivalry during their visit to Pant Farm, the duke told owners Gary and Jess Yeomans, "She's wearing a Welsh scarf today though. It's a good family rivalry."
Gary said, "George is going to have to come on your side." (The side in question is Wales, obviously.)
"Don't worry," the duke said. "He's already there." Oh OK, that's news to me!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Rihanna Wore a Sheer Lingerie Look During Paris Fashion Week and TBH, She's Outdone Herself
Wowowow.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Shows "An Extra Level of Happiness" When Prince William Is With Her, Body Language Expert Says
She also seems happy around little baby goats, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How State of the Union Attendees Showed Their Support for Ukraine
Politicians made a statement with their fashion.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Kate Middleton Shows "An Extra Level of Happiness" When Prince William Is With Her, Body Language Expert Says
She also seems happy around little baby goats, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Once Gave a (Kind Of) Fake Name to a Shopkeeper Who Didn't Recognize Her
Big 'Notting Hill' vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Said He "Hasn't Tackled" Kate Middleton Yet While Practicing His Rugby
His mom thought it was hilarious.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Looked "Uncomfortable and Defensive" in Engagement Photoshoot, Body Language Expert Says
Not ideal...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Has Filed a Libel Claim Against the 'Daily Mail' Publisher
I'm getting slight déjà vu.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Honored at the NAACP Image Awards for Their Social Justice Work
They will receive an award previously given to Rihanna and LeBron James.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is Reminiscent of Princess Diana During Denmark Visit, Royal Expert Says
Prince William must be very proud.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Denmark's Princess Mary Look Like Great Friends: Body Language Expert
You love to see it!
By Iris Goldsztajn