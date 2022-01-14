Why Kate Middleton Didn't Let Prince George Wear an England Shirt at the Euros Final, According to a Royal Expert

It has to do with his future.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and President of the Football Association look on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium
(Image credit: Getty/Eddie Keogh - The FA)
Iris Goldsztajn

By published

Kate Middleton is a doting mom, and isn't afraid to sometimes shirk tradition to give her kids a semblance of a normal life. But whether she likes it or not, the reality remains that her eldest son, Prince George, will one day be called upon to reign on the United Kingdom—a fact that that all the Cambridges have to contend with in one way or another.

For royal expert Duncan Larcombe, George wearing a suit to the Euros final last summer is a prime example of him being consciously prepared for his unique future. "That really struck me after seeing George in his first grown-up suit with his parents at the Euros final in July," Larcombe told OK!

"People were asking why they hadn’t let him wear an England shirt 'like a normal eight-year-old.'

"William was apparently keen on the idea, but it was Kate, the former commoner, who said no. She was showing George that being 'on duty' requires a different approach… he has to learn to don the royal armour."

It may sound harsh, but Middleton—who received horrible comments for being, as Larcombe puts it, a commoner when she and her husband started going out—knows better than anyone how much appearances matter when you're a royal. And even though she didn't let her son wear fun sports clothing for the big match, she still let him actually have fun, which is really all that matters.

"That doesn’t mean hiding his personality or feelings though—so George was encouraged to leap up and celebrate England scoring, to roar and wave and hug his mum and dad like any normal lad," Larcombe continues. "And even to shed a tear when it all ended in heartbreak.

“George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.