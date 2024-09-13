Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Moss Had a Seizure After Misusing Ozempic: "Scariest Thing That's Ever Happened"

Content warning: drug misuse, disordered eating

Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss has told the whole story of her experience with Ozempic.

The 26-year-old model released an episode of her podcast Dream On With Lottie Moss on Sept. 12 titled "MY OZEMPIC HELL: I Had SEIZURES, A&E, Weight Loss."

On the episode, Lottie explained what happened when she took too high a dose of the GLP-1 drug, which she'd obtained "below board" as she put it, and which she was taking for the purpose of weight loss.

"One really, really big fad that's going on right now is Ozempic and I'm not gonna lie to you guys, I definitely tried it," Lottie began.

"When I tell you it was the worst decision I ever made, so if this is a warning to anyone, please if you're thinking about doing it, do not take it, like it's so not worth it."

Explaining why she recommends people don't try the drug, she said, "I took it for two weeks, and I've never felt so sick in my life."

The model couldn't keep any food or water down after those two weeks, and eventually told her friend she needed to go to the hospital. In the E.R., a nurse asked Lottie how much Ozempic she was taking, and was shocked at how high a dose she was on.

"She asked how much weight I dropped in the last two weeks," Lottie explained. "She sent me to the emergency room, I got wheelchaired through the hospital. At one point I went to the bathroom, felt really sick, and I felt like I was going to pass out, and I said like I feel something's happening, something's happening, like I don't feel good.

"As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was—which honestly was the scariest thing that's ever happened to me in my life. My friend ... had to hold my feet down, and it was just so scary, like the whole situation."

Lottie urged her listeners not to take Ozempic, and went on to note that seeing celebrities take it and lose a lot of weight can be really difficult for those with a history of disordered eating. "It's so hard to see that when maybe you're not someone who drops weight quickly, or you're struggling with recovery and things like that, it's just so not what we need right now," she continued. "It's just, where did the body positivity go?"

The model decided to take Ozempic a few months back because she wasn't "happy with my weight," and explained that she obtained it through a friend. Though she got it from a doctor, it wasn't specifically prescribed for her individual needs. "The amount that I was taking was actually meant for people who are a hundred kilos and over, and I'm in the fifties range."

She went on to note that there's a lot of other things she wishes she'd known before taking the GLP-1.

As Lottie noted, many celebrities have been open about taking Ozempic, Wegovy or a similar drug to help with weight loss, including Kelly Clarkson, Sharon Osbourne, and Tracy Morgan.

However, GLP-1s have primarily been developed to help manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity, according to the National Library of Medicine. Whether you're living with either of these conditions or not, you should always consult with a doctor before taking these drugs.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please visit the National Eating Disorders Association for information and support.