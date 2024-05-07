Katy Perry Posts AI Pics From the Met Gala That Fooled Her Mom Into Thinking She Was There

Katy Perry wasn't at the 2024 Met Gala, but AI—and Perry herself—would have you believe she was.
The "California Gurls" singer reposted AI pictures of herself "attending" the elite event on Sunday on Instagram.
The photos included one of Katy wearing a magnificent (fake) floral gown, and one of her in a goddess-like (fake) body armor situation, followed by a screenshot of a text conversation with her mom Mary Perry.
The singer's mother texted her, "Didn't know you went to the Met ... What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol" alongside a picture of Katy in the floral AI gown.
The American Idol judge replied, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"
A photo posted by katyperry on
In the rest of her post, Katy clarified why she wasn't at the event. She captioned it, "couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work" and included a video of herself in a recording studio.
One fan commented what we were all thinking: "She’s working late… CUZ SHE’S A SINGER," they said, in reference to Sabrina Carpenter's catchy AF single "Espresso."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Though Katy wasn't at the Gala this year, she's previously attended it many times before, and always makes a big impression.
There was the time in 2019 she dressed up as a literal chandelier:
And the time she came with giant angel wings in 2018:
Bonus: In 2019, Katy's outfit change consisted of donning a human-sized hamburger costume, so there's that:
No wonder people had to resort to AI images; they were so disappointed not to witness one of these unhinged moments again.
Still, let this all serve as a PSA to beware of what you see online.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Gisele Bündchen Is "Deeply Disappointed" by "Disrespectful" Jokes About Divorce in Tom Brady's Netflix Roast, Source Claims
She's not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matty Healy's Mom Passionately Defends Meghan Markle and 'Spare'
Go, Denise!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Katy Perry's Top Almost Came All the Way Off on 'American Idol'
LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Doing Holiday Karaoke Is the Only Gift You Need
Thanks, Santa, you really came through.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
People Are Freaking Out Over These Pictures of Orlando Bloom Getting Naked on Vacation with Katy Perry
The Two Towers, a.k.a. Orlando's penis and its shadow.
By Gina Mei Published
-
Orlando Bloom Adorably Filmed Katy Perry's DNC Performance Like a True Fan-Boy
RIP, our hearts.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
Katy Perry Is the Highest Paid Woman in Music
The world definitely heard her roar.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
Katy Perry Describes Her Natural Hair Color as...Well...We'll Let Her Explain It
Get to work, Clairol.
By Chelsea Peng Published