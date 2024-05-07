Katy Perry Posts AI Pics From the Met Gala That Fooled Her Mom Into Thinking She Was There

Spoiler alert: She wasn't.

Katy Perry arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katy Perry wasn't at the 2024 Met Gala, but AI—and Perry herself—would have you believe she was.

The "California Gurls" singer reposted AI pictures of herself "attending" the elite event on Sunday on Instagram.

The photos included one of Katy wearing a magnificent (fake) floral gown, and one of her in a goddess-like (fake) body armor situation, followed by a screenshot of a text conversation with her mom Mary Perry.

The singer's mother texted her, "Didn't know you went to the Met ... What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol" alongside a picture of Katy in the floral AI gown.

The American Idol judge replied, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

In the rest of her post, Katy clarified why she wasn't at the event. She captioned it, "couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work" and included a video of herself in a recording studio.

One fan commented what we were all thinking: "She’s working late… CUZ SHE’S A SINGER," they said, in reference to Sabrina Carpenter's catchy AF single "Espresso."

Though Katy wasn't at the Gala this year, she's previously attended it many times before, and always makes a big impression.

There was the time in 2019 she dressed up as a literal chandelier:

Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And the time she came with giant angel wings in 2018:

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bonus: In 2019, Katy's outfit change consisted of donning a human-sized hamburger costume, so there's that:

Bella Hadid and Katy Perry attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No wonder people had to resort to AI images; they were so disappointed not to witness one of these unhinged moments again.

Still, let this all serve as a PSA to beware of what you see online.

