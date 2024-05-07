All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala

Now that the 2024 Met Gala red carpet has officially wrapped, we've seen the best of the best fashions from the night full of A-listers who flooded the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to support and celebrate the gala's "Garden of Time" theme. The exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion highlights archival fashion pieces curated throughout 400 years of fashion history.
Some guests took the dress code quite literally, as was the case for Gigi Hadid in her Thom Browne 3D-printed rose dress, and others took the abstract approach, loosely inspired by the Met's new exhibition. We kept our eyes peeled at Marie Claire for the evening's fashionable co-chairs: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.
Fresh off her Challengers press tour, Zendaya swapped tennis core for a dark romance-inspired blue and green gown adorned with grapes and a bird-shaped earring perched just above her shoulder. She accessorized with a fascinator and sultry gothic makeup look—a major beauty trend of the evening. That was until she changed into a second look and re-entered the carpet at the end of the night in vintage Givenchy.
Jennifer Lopez, a Met Gala veteran who never fails to impress with her over-the-top dressing, chose to wear a custom-made naked dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Her daring choice earned her a top spot on this list and our admiration for her fearless fashion sense.
Rihana may have skipped the Met Gala this year due to the flu, but the pale-blue carpet had a few other show-stopping looks staking a claim in the best-dressed history books. Keep scrolling for Marie Claire's definitive list of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala—in no particular order.
Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture and Vintage Givenchy
The Challengers actress was one of the first on the carpet this evening with her dramatic gown and matching fascinator. In a swift departure from her preppy press tour ensembles, the actress swapped her viral Loewe T-shirt for a Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, inspired by a 1999 Dior dress.
From the 3D grapes to the bird-shaped earring that swooped just above her left shoulder, the mermaid-like dress will go down in the history books as one of the best interpretations of the theme.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Zendaya worked with longtime stylist and Image Architect Law Roach on tonight's ensembles, and her makeup looks (yes, there were two) came courtesy of Sheika Daley. With her vampy dark lips and red-rimmed eyes, she also kicked off what would become the evening's gothic makeup trend.
We're counting both of Zendaya's looks as one spot on this list because how could we not talk about them in tandem? Just as the party was about to end, the Emmy winner reappeared on the carpet in a corsetted vintage archival Givenchy number—from 1996, during Galliano's time at the brand—with pillowing sleeves and a massive train that cascaded down the steps behind her. She also swapped her tulle cap for a bouquet-turned-hair-piece designed in 2000 by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen.
She also swapped for dark glam for a more subtle, ethereal look. A softer pink-nude hue replaced dark lops. Matching pink blush was blended high onto the cheekbone, framing her eyes in a glowing halo.
Jennifer Lopez in Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Jennifer Lopez, another cohost of tonight's benefit, was stunned in a foiled dress custom-made by Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli. It was crafted using four butterfly wings, which were enlarged to cover the dress. Lopez worked with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn to create the piece, which took over 800 hours of work and 2.500,000 silver bugle beads. The result, though, looked light-as-air.
Her equally dazzling diamond jewelry—100 carats' worth of diamonds from Tiffany Blue Book, no less!—a pair of rose-gold satin pumps and a gold clutch bag rounded out the look.
Gigi Hadid in Custom Thom Browne
Gigi Hadid's custom Thom Browne gown was a romantic departure from last year's vampy Givenchy creation. For her first time wearing the label at the Met, Hadid worked with longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create the off-the-shoulder gown embroidered with bright yellow flowers along the hem. The gown reportedly took 13,500 hours to make by over 70 people—all by hand.
Taylor Russell in Custom Loewe
For her Met Gala debut, actress Taylor Russell donned a custom Loewe gown featuring a wood-like bodice that was 3D-printed to fit her perfectly. The bodice featured an intricate floral pattern that gave way to a draped white skirt and elongated train.
"I've always wanted to be a tree," she joked when she arrived on the carpet in New York City tonight. It tops our list because, like many of Loewe's creations, it plays with the idea that not everything is what it seems to be—precisely what makes it fun.
Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen
Fresh from her two-weekend headlining set at Coachella, Singer Lana Del Rey opted for an Alexander McQueen gown at this year's Met Gala. The gown perfectly blended ethereal elements (like her softly draped chiffon hood) with a structured corset and a branch-like pattern along the hem. Celeb stylist Molly Dickson styled her for the evening.
Nicole Kidman in Custom Balenciaga
Nicole Kidman's look was inspired by the Met Gala's latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Her custom black-and-white Balenciaga gown was modeled after a vintage 1951 silhouette that the team worked alongside stylist Jason Bolden to modernize for 2024. Kidman told La La Anthony at the top of the carpet that she views it as a "sleeping beauty brought back to life."
Greta Lee in Custom Loewe
Met Gala newbie Greta Lee has long been a mainstay on red-carpet best-dressed lists, and this sheer white Loewe dress has put her on the roster again—it felt as fresh as a spring flower. Custom made for her ahead of tonight's gala, the lace gown featured a sweeping neckline adorned with 3D floral embroideries. Lee worked with longtime stylist Danielle Goldberg on the look, which played with juxtaposing hard and soft elements.
Tyla in Custom Balmain
Inspired by the shifting sands of time, South African singer Tyla donned a skin-tight beige dress from Balmain for her Met Gala debut. The simple silhouette was accented with a dusting of glimmering sand across her bronzed shoulders and arms, leaving viewers and editors alike in complete awe. Stylist Katie Qian styled the gown with a delicate hourglass filled with sand and subtle jewelry that let the dress texture speak for itself.
Elle Fanning in Balmain
Fashion darling Elle Fanning opted for an almost sheer metallic gown on tonight's Met Gala carpet. Working with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, the younger Fanning sister's Balmain gown channeled a modern-day Sleeping Beauty with glazed skin and a smattering of Cartier jewels—evoking the look of a modern-day ice princess. Dove-shaped sculptures topped her shoulders, finishing the look with a touch of Disney-like whimsy.
Cynthia Erivo in Custom Thom Browne
British songstress and actress Cynthia Erivo took to the Met Gala carpet in New York in a head-to-toe botanical set. Custom made for her by New York-based designer Thom Browne, the dress was inspired by a living garden. Although there were flowers aplenty, butterflies, grasshoppers, and other critters were also part of the design. Master stylist Jason Bolden accessorized the gown with a few classically preppy Thom Browne elements, like a bow tie and a cropped boxy-fitting blazer.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Cardi B's Triangular Met Gala Manicure Is Secretly Very Complicated
It has length *and* height.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Rachel Sennot's Met Gala Glam Hints at a Big 2024 Beauty Trend
You heard it here first.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Sydney Sweeney With a Jet Black Bob Wasn’t on My Met Gala Bingo Card
Snow White, is that you?
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Bouquet Fascinator
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B Needs Five Men to Unravel the Train of Her 2024 Met Gala Gown
It takes a village to look this good.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Opts for Nearly Naked Florals at the Met Gala
Her glittering sheer gown comes courtesy of Versace's 2001 Fall Haute Couture collection.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Was Forced to Pull Out of the Met Gala Because She Had the Flu
She and A$AP Rocky are typically mainstays at fashion's biggest night.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angel Reese Makes Her 2024 Met Gala Debut—on Her Birthday—in a Turquoise Sequin Gown
What better way to spend a birthday?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Turns Gap (Yes, Gap) Denim Into Couture at the 2024 Met Gala
Her look was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Guests Are Reawakening Their Best Accessories Game at the Met Gala 2024
From Zendaya's massive feather headpiece to Tyla's hourglass handbag.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated