All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala

Now that the 2024 Met Gala red carpet has officially wrapped, we've seen the best of the best fashions from the night full of A-listers who flooded the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to support and celebrate the gala's "Garden of Time" theme. The exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion highlights archival fashion pieces curated throughout 400 years of fashion history.

Some guests took the dress code quite literally, as was the case for Gigi Hadid in her Thom Browne 3D-printed rose dress, and others took the abstract approach, loosely inspired by the Met's new exhibition. We kept our eyes peeled at Marie Claire for the evening's fashionable co-chairs: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

Fresh off her Challengers press tour, Zendaya swapped tennis core for a dark romance-inspired blue and green gown adorned with grapes and a bird-shaped earring perched just above her shoulder. She accessorized with a fascinator and sultry gothic makeup look—a major beauty trend of the evening. That was until she changed into a second look and re-entered the carpet at the end of the night in vintage Givenchy.

Jennifer Lopez, a Met Gala veteran who never fails to impress with her over-the-top dressing, chose to wear a custom-made naked dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Her daring choice earned her a top spot on this list and our admiration for her fearless fashion sense.

Rihana may have skipped the Met Gala this year due to the flu, but the pale-blue carpet had a few other show-stopping looks staking a claim in the best-dressed history books. Keep scrolling for Marie Claire's definitive list of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala—in no particular order.

Zendaya in Maison Margiela Couture and Vintage Givenchy

Zendaya's gothic Maison Margiela Artisanal gown was one of the first on the carpet at the Gala—and was one of our early favorites. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Challengers actress was one of the first on the carpet this evening with her dramatic gown and matching fascinator. In a swift departure from her preppy press tour ensembles, the actress swapped her viral Loewe T-shirt for a Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, inspired by a 1999 Dior dress.

From the 3D grapes to the bird-shaped earring that swooped just above her left shoulder, the mermaid-like dress will go down in the history books as one of the best interpretations of the theme.

Zendaya worked with longtime stylist and Image Architect Law Roach on tonight's ensembles, and her makeup looks (yes, there were two) came courtesy of Sheika Daley. With her vampy dark lips and red-rimmed eyes, she also kicked off what would become the evening's gothic makeup trend.

Her second look wowed guests as she took to the carpet at the end of the evening. Her archival Galiano dress and Alexander McQueen head piece were show-stoppers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're counting both of Zendaya's looks as one spot on this list because how could we not talk about them in tandem? Just as the party was about to end, the Emmy winner reappeared on the carpet in a corsetted vintage archival Givenchy number—from 1996, during Galliano's time at the brand—with pillowing sleeves and a massive train that cascaded down the steps behind her. She also swapped her tulle cap for a bouquet-turned-hair-piece designed in 2000 by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen.

She also swapped for dark glam for a more subtle, ethereal look. A softer pink-nude hue replaced dark lops. Matching pink blush was blended high onto the cheekbone, framing her eyes in a glowing halo.

Jennifer Lopez in Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Jennifer Lopez's custom Schiaparelli naked dress was another early favorite. Her glowing skin and windswept hair completed the look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, another cohost of tonight's benefit, was stunned in a foiled dress custom-made by Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli. It was crafted using four butterfly wings, which were enlarged to cover the dress. Lopez worked with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn to create the piece, which took over 800 hours of work and 2.500,000 silver bugle beads. The result, though, looked light-as-air.

Her equally dazzling diamond jewelry—100 carats' worth of diamonds from Tiffany Blue Book, no less!—a pair of rose-gold satin pumps and a gold clutch bag rounded out the look.

Gigi Hadid in Custom Thom Browne

Hadid wore Thom Browne—a first for her!—on the mint-green carpet tonight at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid's custom Thom Browne gown was a romantic departure from last year's vampy Givenchy creation. For her first time wearing the label at the Met, Hadid worked with longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create the off-the-shoulder gown embroidered with bright yellow flowers along the hem. The gown reportedly took 13,500 hours to make by over 70 people—all by hand.

Taylor Russell in Custom Loewe

Russell wore a Loewe look to her first Met Gala. She serves as a global ambassador for the British brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her Met Gala debut, actress Taylor Russell donned a custom Loewe gown featuring a wood-like bodice that was 3D-printed to fit her perfectly. The bodice featured an intricate floral pattern that gave way to a draped white skirt and elongated train.

"I've always wanted to be a tree," she joked when she arrived on the carpet in New York City tonight. It tops our list because, like many of Loewe's creations, it plays with the idea that not everything is what it seems to be—precisely what makes it fun.

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen

Lana Del Rey found inspiration amongst the trees for her Alexander McQueen gown at the Met this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from her two-weekend headlining set at Coachella, Singer Lana Del Rey opted for an Alexander McQueen gown at this year's Met Gala. The gown perfectly blended ethereal elements (like her softly draped chiffon hood) with a structured corset and a branch-like pattern along the hem. Celeb stylist Molly Dickson styled her for the evening.

Nicole Kidman in Custom Balenciaga

Kidman reimagined a classic Balenciaga gown for the Met Gala this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's look was inspired by the Met Gala's latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Her custom black-and-white Balenciaga gown was modeled after a vintage 1951 silhouette that the team worked alongside stylist Jason Bolden to modernize for 2024. Kidman told La La Anthony at the top of the carpet that she views it as a "sleeping beauty brought back to life."

Greta Lee in Custom Loewe

Lee stunned in a sheer custom Loewe dress for her first-ever Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Met Gala newbie Greta Lee has long been a mainstay on red-carpet best-dressed lists, and this sheer white Loewe dress has put her on the roster again—it felt as fresh as a spring flower. Custom made for her ahead of tonight's gala, the lace gown featured a sweeping neckline adorned with 3D floral embroideries. Lee worked with longtime stylist Danielle Goldberg on the look, which played with juxtaposing hard and soft elements.

Tyla in Custom Balmain

"Water" singer Tyla took inspiration from sand with this one-of-a-kind Balmain look at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by the shifting sands of time, South African singer Tyla donned a skin-tight beige dress from Balmain for her Met Gala debut. The simple silhouette was accented with a dusting of glimmering sand across her bronzed shoulders and arms, leaving viewers and editors alike in complete awe. Stylist Katie Qian styled the gown with a delicate hourglass filled with sand and subtle jewelry that let the dress texture speak for itself.

Elle Fanning in Balmain

Elle Fanning looked every bit an ice princess in her custom Balmain gown at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion darling Elle Fanning opted for an almost sheer metallic gown on tonight's Met Gala carpet. Working with longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, the younger Fanning sister's Balmain gown channeled a modern-day Sleeping Beauty with glazed skin and a smattering of Cartier jewels—evoking the look of a modern-day ice princess. Dove-shaped sculptures topped her shoulders, finishing the look with a touch of Disney-like whimsy.

Cynthia Erivo in Custom Thom Browne

Cynthia Erivo opted for a two-piece set from Thom Browne, which came accented with flowers and bugs alike. (Image credit: Getty Images)

British songstress and actress Cynthia Erivo took to the Met Gala carpet in New York in a head-to-toe botanical set. Custom made for her by New York-based designer Thom Browne, the dress was inspired by a living garden. Although there were flowers aplenty, butterflies, grasshoppers, and other critters were also part of the design. Master stylist Jason Bolden accessorized the gown with a few classically preppy Thom Browne elements, like a bow tie and a cropped boxy-fitting blazer.