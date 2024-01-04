Kelly Clarkson Says She "Never Wanted to Get Married" in the First Place Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce Fallout

Kelly Clarkson is single and loving it.
In fact, amid the fallout from her 2020-21 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the singer is admitting that she never really wanted to get married in the first place.
After being asked if she would like to get married again, she told People, "No. I never wanted to get married the first time. [Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him.
"But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house."
Clarkson shares children River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, with Blackstock, who is also dad to Savannah, 21, and Seth, 17.
In fact, it's not just marriage that the talk show host is eschewing right now: The whole idea of love and dating is just not a priority for her these days.
"Dating sucks. It’s so awkward," she said. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."
Part of this good time, she said, was really appreciating her kids, family, friends, and the hard work she's doing. I have to admit, all of that sounds a heck of a lot better than being married to someone who tells you you're not a "sex symbol." Yeesh.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
