Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Album Re-Record—Here's Why

Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson aren't necessarily super close in their everyday lives, but they actually have a really cool, really strong link tying them together (with a smile...).
"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," Clarkson just revealed to E! News. "She's so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something'—'cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."
So what's going on here? Well, back in 2019, when news broke that music producer Scooter Braun would soon own Swift's entire catalogue of music up to that point, the singer wrote on Tumblr that she was "sad and grossed out" by it, alleging that Braun had put her through "incessant, manipulative bullying" (via E! News).
But rather than let her fellow artist settle into hopelessness, Clarkson stepped in with a million-dollar idea (I mean, literally, a many-million-dollar idea).
She tweeted in 2019, "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point"
@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼♀️July 13, 2019
And what did Blondie go out and do? Exactly that: She began re-recording all of her albums prior to 2019, and releasing them with extra songs and collaborations as incentives for her fans to buy and stream the new versions instead of the old ones. (Frankly, though, I'm fairly certain Swifties didn't need any additional convincing to support their fave.)
And it all started with a Kelly Clarkson tweet!
That said, the "Since U Been Gone" singer knows that Swift would have found a solution of her own had it not been for her idea.
"I love how kind she is though. She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that," she said.
"But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it's special to them. You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now."
(She kinda sorta is, TBH.)
