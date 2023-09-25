Kelly Clarkson Shocks Street Musician by Joining in on Performance

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kelly Clarkson just made a fan's entire week.

The talk show host was in Las Vegas over the weekend to perform at the 2023 iHeart Festival, and was apparently strolling along the strip when she heard a super talented street performer. What happened next is an almost unbelievable feel-good story, and I'll let Clarkson tell it in her own words.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" the "Piece by Piece" singer wrote on Instagram. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas"

The caption accompanied a video of the whole situation, in which Clarkson sings her heart out to "What's Love Got to Do With It" on the street as the performer sings and dances along but without realizing she's hearing a live perforrmance from a Grammy Award-winning artist.

The street singer then eventually realizes and starts shouting with excitement, and the two women embrace several times.

Clarkson's followers were obsessed with this sweet encounter as well.

"This is amazing…. I’d literally just pee myself," said one person.

"I love that she was floored before AND after she realized. Your TALENT!!" said another.

Another noticed quite a funny moment as well, writing, "Not that guy dropping some cash in the bucket after she sang ... did he know he was tipping Kelly Clarkson?!"

For context, Clarkson is worth an estimated $45 million, so I'm gonna go ahead and assume she left that tip right in the bucket where it belonged. Anyway, love her!