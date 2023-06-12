Khloé Kardashian’s Son Tatum Originally Had the Last Name Kardashian—Not Thompson

We only recently found out the name of Khloé Kardashian’s son with ex Tristan Thompson—she revealed it on the first episode of season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, even though her BFF Malika Haqq let it slip on Instagram a short time before. And, while we assumed Tatum Robert’s last name was Thompson, according to a new report, we learned it initially wasn’t—his surname was Kardashian.

Per Page Six , though he is now Tatum Thompson (his older sister, True, also carries her father’s surname), originally he was a Kardashian. Sources also revealed that Tatum, who is now 10 months, was originally listed as “Baby” as Kardashian took her time to name him. Apparently “Baby” is what was listed, as the State of California doesn’t have Jane or John Does.

“Although no specific reasons were given for the name swap, it likely had to do with the fact that the former couple had been expecting their baby boy via surrogate when news broke that the NBA player had secretly impregnated Maralee Nichols,” the outlet reports.

Troubles between Thompson and Kardashian began in 2018, shortly before the birth of daughter True that April. They continued into 2019, when Thompson was accused of an encounter with Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple reunited over the course of the pandemic and chose to expand their family shortly before news of Thompson’s affair with Nichols went public.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source told Page Six.

Thompson and Kardashian, though not together romantically, are coparenting, putting on a united front for True’s pre-K graduation recently. The two were photographed smiling together as they attended a ceremony at their daughter’s school.

“Eyewitnesses also said the pair were seen having a friendly conversation and appeared to be on good terms,” Page Six reports.