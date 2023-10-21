When We Tell You *Everyone* Was at Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party Last Night in Beverly Hills—We Mean It

Happy forty-third birthday today to one Kim Kardashian, who is likely still recovering from the epic bash thrown last night in her honor. The party was held at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, which TMZ called “the hottest restaurant in town”; for the occasion, Kardashian “cut an amazing figure in her seductive fire-red dress with bikini lace and cool black sunglasses,” the outlet reports.

Kardashian arrived on scene with her younger sister, Khloé; mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also present. (Her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, is heavily pregnant and stayed home.) The guest list for the soiree was, naturally, full of boldfaced names: Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee, Sarah Foster, and Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and is herself a power player in Hollywood. Slightly more surprisingly, Ivanka Trump also attended, as did members of Kardashian’s inner circle like childhood best friend Allison Statter and Statter’s mom Shelli Azoff, Tracy Romulus, Steph Shepherd, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson; Khloé’s best friends, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq, were there, too.

The group celebrated Kardashian on Funke’s Parisian-inspired rooftop, which was rented out for the event. The menu for the party was deep and sounds delicious: Branzino Alla Brace (Mediterranean Seabass), Gemelli (Ragu Bolognese), Melanzane Alla Parmigiana (Heirloom Eggplant), Pollo Al Mattone (Roasted Heritage Chicken), and Mezza Maniche Cacio E Pepe (Black Pepper and Pecorino Romano Pasta). For dessert, guests could choose between Torta Di Gianduja (Letterpress Chocolate Trufflebert Farm Hazlenuts) and Galette Di Fruitta Di Bosco (Farmer’s Market Fruit Crema Di Mandorle)—or, hell, have both. Kardashian only turns 43 once!

“The supper was fit for a queen,” TMZ reports.

