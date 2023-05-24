Kim Kardashian Says She's Always Been "Really Content" Even During Difficult Times: "I Don't Need People to Make Me Happy"

Of course, Kim Kardashian has always lived a life of immense privilege. But despite being able to count on the very real advantages of wealth and a loving family, like everyone else the SKIMS founder has experienced difficult times in her life.

While experiences such as her divorces or her Paris robbery are sure to have taken their toll on Kardashian's wellbeing, the star has found a way to stay happy and content even when her circumstances are far from perfect.

"I've never been an unhappy person," she explained to Jay Shetty while appearing on his On Purpose podcast recently.

"I'm always really happy with my surroundings. I don't need people to make me happy. I'm not really ever searching for something. I'm really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy."

Basically, Kardashian makes a point to practice gratitude for the blessings in her life, even—and especially—when things get tough.

"But when you just look around and when there's like tension and stress, that is just not necessary from work, from relationships, from friends, and you just decide to be still and not try to please everyone, it becomes just really clear and you realize that you just wanna be happy and you wanna share this life and these experiences with your group of people that you trust and you love, and who are super loyal," she said.

"Like, life is always gonna be stressful and you can't control half of it. But if you can control what you put out and how you react to all of life's stresses and your response to all of that, and realizing that you could eliminate a lot of those stresses with making yourself happy first and choosing yourself, then you know you're on the right path."

I'm not gonna lie, I feel like the reality star has really cracked the code here. Put it this way: If she put out a self-help book full of life advice (although perhaps put more sensitively than previous life advice she's imparted), I would be pre-ordering the heck out of it.

You can watch/listen to Kardashian's full, illuminating conversation with Shetty below.