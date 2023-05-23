Kim Kardashian Says Her Time with Kanye West Was “Beautiful”—But She “Can’t Help People Who Don’t Want the Help”

Ahead of The Kardashians’ season three premiere this week, Kim Kardashian is opening up in a wide-ranging interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” (sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also had turns on Shetty’s show in the past). She tells the host that the people in her life today are “really solid” and that she is in a “very good place,” per People, but potentially alluded to her marriage to Kanye West when saying “Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don’t want the help. You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”
While Kardashian never specifically named West, she spoke further about having dissonant views with people who were previously a part of her life: “It’s okay to have those different views,” she said. “It’s why the world goes ‘round. But if you don’t align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it’s okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”
She continued “Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they’re looking for friends and partners and relationships. You can’t really force things upon other people. You can’t expect them to be where you’re at, at your level.” Sometimes, Kardashian said, the differences can “coexist really well. But then sometimes, it really can’t.”
After a long friendship, the exes began dating in 2012, married in 2014, and filed for divorce in 2021. Their divorce was finalized last November, and they share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
“Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn’t work out that it’s a failure, but I don’t really look at it like that,” Kardashian said. “15 years together, 10 years. That’s not a failure. That is so beautiful.”
