Kim Kardashian on Being a Single Parent: "There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep"

Kim Kardashian has vulnerably opened up about how challenging being a single parent is for her, and how she draws strength from every new day with her four kids.

The SKIMS founder is set to appear on an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, and in a clip shared with People, Shetty asks Kardashian about her experience of parenting North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. The star shares the four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

"I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," she explained, going on to describe how painful and difficult it can be.

"It has been the most challenging thing," she said.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, 'what just happened?' You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there, like it's me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge."

Kardashian also explained to Shetty that no amount of preparation is enough when it comes to having children.

"Any person that says, 'oh, we're waiting to have X amount of money in the bank,' 'oh, we're waiting to have a home before we have kids,' 'oh, I'm waiting for this job to come in before we have kids.' I don't care how long you wait, I don't care what you're waiting for, you are never prepared," she said.

Still, the mom of four shared an empowering message for parents and parents-to-be. "It teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent could have ever anticipated," she said.

"There are nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit up all over you, and you're wearing the same pajamas, and there's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet."

These days, it seems like celebrities are increasingly willing to speak candidly about difficult subjects like parenting, with stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham also helping us all to understand the very human ups and downs of having young children. And as they say, a problem shared is a problem halved.