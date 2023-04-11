Kim Kardashian is Apparently “A Bit Nervous” to Star in 'American Horror Story' This Summer

No one can deny that Kim Kardashian is a bona fide television star—but, instead of the reality shows we’re used to seeing her appear on (by the way, season three of The Kardashians premieres on May 25 on Hulu!), we’ll see Kim in a show of a very different kind: American Horror Story season 12, out this summer.

Kim has appeared in movies—a la 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor—but rarely on television outside of the reality genre or playing herself, which she has done on How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Two Broke Girls. That said, she did hone her acting chops on Saturday Night Live—to much fanfare—in October 2021. The American Horror Story news was announced yesterday when both Kim and Emma Roberts shared a teaser for the FX series on Instagram with the message “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate,” set to a broken version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby,” People reports.

FX confirmed the casting and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Kim, reports Us Weekly , is “a bit nervous” about this jump headlong into acting on one of television’s most celebrated series. The outlet reports that Kim knows this is the role of a lifetime and cites a source as saying “Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor, particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises. She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

Her role in the series was a “hard secret to keep,” the insider continues, and she is apparently excited for viewers to see her take on the challenge.

“She can’t wait for them to see her step into this role,” the source says. “Of course, she’s acted before, but this feels next level.”

Last September, Kim opened up about potential acting roles to Interview Magazine , saying “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

American Horror Story’s twelfth season is based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book is a “gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens—while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.”

Consider us intrigued.