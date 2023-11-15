Kim Kardashian Admits Daughter North Will "Fully Scam You" With Her Lemonade Stand

Kim Kardashian has been named GQ's Man of the Year, which is kind of the power move to end all power moves. (She won the accolade alongside Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott and Tom Ford.)

As part of her cover interview, the SKIMS founder opened up about the life (and business) lessons she learned from her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., as well as the wisdom she's passed down to her own kids—especially her eldest North West, who is 10.

To illustrate North's money-making endeavors, Kardashian told the story of how the little girl runs her lemonade stand.

"She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner," the TV star explained.

"She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.

"If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"

People on social media are absolutely obsessed with this story.

"that’s not scamming that’s called running a business," wrote one person.

"North be like: 'change comes from within,'" said another.

"Honestly slay I would also scam my mother’s rich friends," added a third.

Others pointed out that perhaps another one of North's grandparents had a little something to do with this: "oh kris teached her good," wrote one person.

This news comes just weeks after North revealed she is planning to own both SKIMS and her father's brand Yeezy when she grows up, so let's just say it's perfectly on brand.