Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne From 'Clueless' Made Me Totally Pause

Kim Kardashian and North West win the award for my favorite celebrity Halloween costume of 2023. (This award is very prestigious and I am sure they'll be highly honored.)
To celebrate the spooky holiday, Kardashian donned what I believe is a blonde wig, a black and yellow plaid ensemble, over-the-knee white socks, and white mary-janes to embody 1995 teen movie Clueless' Cher Horowitz.
Her eldest daughter North, 10, joined her mom as Dionne Davenport, wearing a black and white plaid ensemble with red accents and a large hat Ã la Dionne.
The super cool mom and daughter duo posed in various Clueless-like poses, including in front of a white Jeep just like the one Cher fails her driving test in.
Manny MUA commented, "SOOOOOO CUTE WHAT" while Paris Hilton contributed a couple heart-eyes emojis.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian
A photo posted by kimkardashian on
These weren't the two's only Halloween costumes this year, though, oh no.
North West and her cousin Penelope Disick enlisted some friends to dress up as the Cheetah Girls in cheetah print tops and sweatsuits, as seen on the "Kim and North" official TikTok account.
@kimandnorth ♬ amigas cheetahs by the cheetah girls - .•°¤*★thalia★.•°¤*
Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder also dressed up as a Bratz doll alongside sister KhloÃ© Kardashian and their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. The four women wore bouclÃ© dresses and skirt sets plus matching flat caps and wore their hair down to their waists and curled expertly.
"I thought this was Little mix," commented one person, and I can't lie, I thought the exact same thing.
"Give the makeup artist a raise," said someone else.
The official Instagram account for Bratz even commented, writing, "Best friend!"
A post shared by Kim Kardashian
A photo posted by kimkardashian on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
