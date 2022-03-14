Kim Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Mishap Involves Pete Davidson and a Carpet

As a whole, the Kardashians do a lot of things that you and I wouldn't do. This is good news, because I don't think anyone would watch 20 seasons of me writing my little articles in my pajamas, because I'm too enthralled by Kourtney wearing Travis' clothes to put on clothes of my own. I mean, I think my life is entertaining, but it's no "Kim, there's people that are dying," let's be real.

While some of us have been guilty of FaceTuning out a pimple or something, the Kardashian-Jenners have a long, tumultuous, and often hilarious history of Photoshopping their social media photos to the nines.

Usually, they attack body parts with their photo editing—like Kim's leg, Khloé's head and... Kourtney's toes? This time, though, Kim had no issue with the way she looked, but was less than thrilled with the state of her carpet, I guess.

So. Remember when Kim finally debuted boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram this weekend? She posted a gallery featuring her new beau, and it was super awesome and I loved it and so did everyone else, and no, I'm not exaggerating.

Unfortunately for Kim, though, nothing can escape the eagle eye of an internet-literate Kardashian fan (or detractor, depending). Apparently, the SKIMS founder first posted the following photo of herself and Pete on Twitter, in a now-deleted post, but she had posted the original—the one where the... carpet (?) hadn't been Photoshopped.

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Instagram account @kardashianvideo2 posted a side by side of the edited and unedited pictures. The Instagram photo shows a typically Kim plain gray carpet, while the Twitter photo shows a funky-patterned carpet. "Kim posted one version of this photo on Instagram and the other on Twitter. Did Kim change the carpet to match her Instagram feed aesthetic," the account captioned the post.

Well, I don't know, but it certainly seems so! And TBH, you gotta admire the commitment.