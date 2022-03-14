Kim Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Mishap Involves Pete Davidson and a Carpet

Too funny.

Kim Kardashian is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: Getty/Arnold Jerocki)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

As a whole, the Kardashians do a lot of things that you and I wouldn't do. This is good news, because I don't think anyone would watch 20 seasons of me writing my little articles in my pajamas, because I'm too enthralled by Kourtney wearing Travis' clothes to put on clothes of my own. I mean, I think my life is entertaining, but it's no "Kim, there's people that are dying," let's be real.

While some of us have been guilty of FaceTuning out a pimple or something, the Kardashian-Jenners have a long, tumultuous, and often hilarious history of Photoshopping their social media photos to the nines.

Usually, they attack body parts with their photo editing—like Kim's leg, Khloé's head and... Kourtney's toes? This time, though, Kim had no issue with the way she looked, but was less than thrilled with the state of her carpet, I guess.

So. Remember when Kim finally debuted boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram this weekend? She posted a gallery featuring her new beau, and it was super awesome and I loved it and so did everyone else, and no, I'm not exaggerating.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A photo posted by on

Unfortunately for Kim, though, nothing can escape the eagle eye of an internet-literate Kardashian fan (or detractor, depending). Apparently, the SKIMS founder first posted the following photo of herself and Pete on Twitter, in a now-deleted post, but she had posted the original—the one where the... carpet (?) hadn't been Photoshopped.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Instagram account @kardashianvideo2 posted a side by side of the edited and unedited pictures. The Instagram photo shows a typically Kim plain gray carpet, while the Twitter photo shows a funky-patterned carpet. "Kim posted one version of this photo on Instagram and the other on Twitter. Did Kim change the carpet to match her Instagram feed aesthetic," the account captioned the post.

Well, I don't know, but it certainly seems so! And TBH, you gotta admire the commitment.

A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo2)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.