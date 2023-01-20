Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her New Daughter With John Legend

Last week, John Legend confirmed at a private concert that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen had welcomed a new child into the world.

"What a blessed day," he said at the time (via People).

Now, Teigen has taken to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her three children together, and it's incredibly heartwarming.

In the photo, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, look to be sitting on a bed and cradling their new baby sister in a blanket.

Teigen wrote, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier ... Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

Famous mom Kris Jenner wrote, "We can’t wait to meet her!!!" with a slew of pink heart emojis.

Jenna Dewan commented, "Ahhh Congratulations !!"

Christie Brinkley chimed in, "ESTI you were just born into the BESTI loving family! Oh happy Day!! Congratulations Sweet Family!!"

Well wishes also came from Sara Sampaio, Busy Philipps, Kate Hudson, Katie Couric, Rosario Dawson, Padma Lakshmi and many more.

In October 2020, Teigen shared that they had tragically lost their baby Jack. She wrote, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."