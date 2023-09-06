Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Baby Boy Okay After “Urgent Fetal Surgery”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
We now know the reason behind Travis Barker’s sudden exit from Blink-182’s tour, and why he had to rush home last week because of an “urgent family matter.” Barker flew home to the United States from Europe, postponing the band’s Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows—and it is because his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker had a “medical emergency” that has now been confirmed to be a pregnancy complication. Kardashian Barker is pregnant with their child, a baby boy.
She wrote today, alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands intertwined, that “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”
She continued “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”
Barker, for his part, wrote “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”
Blink-182 has European shows through mid-October; the band then returns for two shows in Las Vegas, wrapping up their 2023 dates on October 22. They head back out on the road to Australia, New Zealand, Peru, and Mexico beginning in February of next year. “Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring, but, being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly. Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe. And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids.”
This is the blended family’s seventh child, joining three children from Barker’s marriage to ex Shanna Moakler and three children from Kardashian Barker’s relationship with ex Scott Disick.
“Kourtney is doing better and back at home,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kourtney is Travis’ main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her. They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time.”
Very thankful that both mom and baby are okay, and continued well wishes for a safe and healthy pregnancy.
