Kourtney Kardashian Shares Candid Photo of Herself Breast Pumping

Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to get real about the not-so-glamorous side of motherhood.



On Wednesday, March 13, the reality television star shared numerous photos on Instagram highlighting what life is like after she gave birth to her son, Rocky, four months ago.



In the post, Kardashian shared a candid picture of herself breast pumping while standing up in what appeared to be a changing room or walk-in closet. The entrepreneur is wearing black high heels and a black, lacy body suite, which is rolled down in order for her to pump milk for her son, who she shares with her husband and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.



"That's life," Kardashian captioned the post, which also featured a photograph of the proud mom and dad walking their son in a stroller and baby Rocky's little hand holding onto dad Barker's necklace.

The mom of four—who also shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick—is being praised for showing such a raw, candid picture of what breast pumping is like for moms and postpartum, lactating parents who choose and are able to breastfeed.



"LOVE the pump picture. Women deserve to be worshipped," one fan posted in the comments. "Our bodies literally create and grow life and then feed it… with the same body."



"Pumping and looking amazing!" another wrote. "Why not show it off, thank you for normalizing pumping and breastfeeding."



Even big sister Khloe Kardashian chimed in, writing: "That’s my sister!!!"

Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared a nostalgic, throwback video of her previously pregnant self, revealing to fans via the caption that she has been "daydreaming about when I was growing my precious angel and thinking about how important what I put in my body was at that time."

"Breastfeeding requires lots of energy from my body and I want to make sure I’m getting the right source of essential nutrients for the growth and development of my baby boy (food play such a big role too of course!)," Kardashian continued to write in the caption, which served as a promotion for a company that produces supplements and vitamins.