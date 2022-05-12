Kris Jenner Showed Off the "Opulence" of Her $20 Million Mansion on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner's house is as luxurious inside as its gigantic size suggests (16,000 square feet, BTW, per The Hollywood Reporter).

In a preview from the latest Kardashians episode (which is out now), Khloé Kardashian narrates a house tour of her mom's mansion.

"The table, the ruffles, the little martini table!" she exclaims, pointing at various objects during a drinks party.

Then to the camera, the Good American founder says, "Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulousness, like being surrounded by, like, opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass covered in diamonds, and always made up and in these gowns and candlelight and dinner china, and fabulous sh*t everywhere."

Speaking to her mom, she then says, "It's like sensory overload."

Jenner's mom Mary Jo Campbell then tells Kardashian, "You've gotta go see the refrigerator," to which she responds, "I saw it."

Said refrigerator is A WHOLE REFRIGERATOR dedicated to only green vegetables: It's gigantic, and packed with avocados, herbs, artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and more. Truly, truly wild.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian live in neighboring mansions, which they bought at the same time in 2021, according to THR. The mom's house was worth $20 million at the time, while the daughter only shelled out a modest $17 million for hers (I am being facetious, in case that was unclear).

We'd already gotten quite the insight into the lavish way Jenner lives when she hosted an Easter party earlier this year, where each guest was treated to custom chocolate, custom gift baskets and much, much more.