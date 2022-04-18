The Kardashians' Easter Breakfast Party Was So Fancy It Hurts

Personalized Easter eggs? Gift baskets? Kiddie bikes? Gumball machines???

Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's New Show "The Kardashians" - Red Carpet
(Image credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur)
If you celebrate Easter, you probably get pretty dang excited about getting to eat giant spheres of chocolate for two days straight (and indeed the rest of the month).

But in Kardashian World, that's small-time stuff. In Kardashian World, Easter is more like sorority-big-little-week-meets-celebrity-wedding-on-steroids.

Matriarch Kris Jenner hosted a breakfast party at hers this year, and I'm on the floor with how incredibly lavish it all was. I mean, I know these people are rich, but W O W are they rich.

Here is the hostess herself fluttering about in a sweet floral dress and Easter bunny vibe headband:

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

Each guest handily knew where to sit at Kris' breakfast tables (the kids' and the grownups') thanks to gigantic chocolate Easter eggs adorned with each family member's first name, in lieu of place cards. Each egg came in a bird's nest and accompanied by a little wooden hammer to get at the good stuff.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kris Jenner)

There were also huge yellow and pink floral centerpieces at the kids' table:

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

And pink and white floral centerpieces at the grownups' table, with the bouquets rested on a bunch of eggs???

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kris Jenner)

But there wasn't only chocolate on offer for the meal. Health-conscious Kourtney Kardashian appeared to break her fast on avocado toast and a berry yoghurt parfait...

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

...while the kiddies helped themselves from an array of cafeteria-style cereal dispensers.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Kylie Jenner also gave some of the little girls—Stormi, Chicago, True and Dream—each a personalized colored gumball machine.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Every guest also got a giant fricking gift basket filled with chocolate, AND the kids got giant gift bags filled with toys. I honestly feel dizzy RN.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

There were also classic Easter activities, including egg-decorating—which was done using special kits—and egg hunting in the garden.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

And Kylie shared a sweet photo of not-Wolf Webster in his dad's arms, with just his little foot visible in the pic.

kardashians easter

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was promoting tequila at Coachella, lol.

Kendall Jenner at Coachella

(Image credit: Instagram/Revolve/Kendall Jenner)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

