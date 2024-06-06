Kristin Cavallari Sparks Debate After Saying Women's Boyfriends Should Be "Man Enough" to Unfollow Other Girls on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari has sparked a heated debate online after she said on her podcast that all women's boyfriends should unfollow other girls on Instagram out of "respect" for their partners.
"You want a guy who is going to unfollow the girls when you get into a relationship," Cavallari said on Let's Be Honest. "I think that's important because it's a respect thing."
She went on to explain that men's defense to this is often to say that they're just mindlessly scrolling and don't really pay attention to the "girls in bikinis" they see on social media, and she acknowledged that there was some "truth" to that, but reiterated, "It's a respect thing."
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari
A photo posted by kristincavallari on
Cavallari continued, "And I also think maybe my ego is a little bit involved, where it's like I don't want my boyfriend to follow a bunch of random girls, to be like, 'Oh, Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend follows me, like haha, he watches my Stories and stuff,' like no, f*** you! F*** you!"
She explained, "I don't just think that because people know I am, like I don't want any girl to be able to be like, 'Oh yeah, her boyfriend looks at all my sh*t.' So, we should all go for the guys who are f***ing man enough to unfollow these girls and make you feel secure in a relationship. Like, I'm sorry, that's how it should be. Otherwise, f*** these guys, man. Plenty of fish in the sea, f*** 'em."
In the comments, Cavallari clarified, "I don’t mean all the girls ... I mean random girls that they don’t know who post bikini pics etc"
A photo posted by dearmediastudio on
After the company that produces her podcast, Dear Media, posted a clip of Cavallari making these points on Instagram, the comment section blew up—with people sharing loud opinions on both sides of the argument.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"You want a guy that doesn’t follow all random girls, and actually just follows people he knows!" said one person, while another added, "Real men unfollow out of respect." Someone else wrote, "a whole damn mood! couldn’t agree more.
More people seemed to disagree with Cavallari's approach, however.
"You all give social media too much power in your relationships," commented one follower, with another asking, "Wait, are we talking about high schoolers?"
"Uh no? If you’re in a quality relationship, there should be zero need for either participant to have to unfollow anyone. This is super ick to me," argued someone else.
"It’s not a man’s responsibility to make you feel secure in your relationship. That’s your job. Now, respecting you as a woman and a human is a different story," wrote another follower.
Cavallari has been dating Mark Estes, from the TikTok group Montana Boyz, since earlier this year, and regularly shares snippets from their time together on social media.
A post shared by Kristin Cavallari
A photo posted by kristincavallari on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Amid Pregnancy Rumors: "Gaga Doesn't Owe Anyone an Explanation"
Women supporting women.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Queen Mary Has a Historic Outfit-Repeating Moment
She attended a special royal event in a dress she wore over a year ago.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Despite Facing Several Lawsuits and Controversies, Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Is in Production
Here's everything we know about the next season of the hit Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes Weighs in On Having Children With Her One Day
Sounds like he's open to it!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kristin Cavallari Responds to Backlash She's Received for Dating 24-Year-Old Mark Estes
The haters do not bother her one bit.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published